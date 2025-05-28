AutoZone Appoints Constantino Spas Montesinos to Board of Directors

AutoZone appoints Constantino Spas Montesinos to its Board of Directors, enhancing oversight with his extensive industry experience.

Quiver AI Summary

AutoZone, Inc. has announced the appointment of Constantino Spas Montesinos to its Board of Directors. Montesinos is the CEO of the Proximity Americas and Mobility Division of FEMSA, a significant Mexican multinational company. He joined Coca-Cola FEMSA in 2018, where he held various senior roles, including Chief Financial Officer. AutoZone's Executive Chairman, Bill Rhodes, expressed enthusiasm about Montesinos joining the board, expecting his diverse skills to enhance discussions and drive performance. With his addition, AutoZone's board comprises 11 members. As of May 2025, AutoZone operates 7,516 stores across the Americas and is a leading retailer of automotive parts and accessories.

Potential Positives

AutoZone enhances its Board of Directors with the appointment of Constantino Spas Montesinos, bringing diverse international expertise from a leading multinational corporation.

The addition of Montesinos is expected to strengthen board discussions and strategic decision-making, which may lead to improved company performance.

AutoZone's growth is underscored by its total of 7,516 stores across the Americas, reinforcing its position as a leading retailer in the automotive parts industry.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a new board member might indicate a response to internal challenges or a strategic shift, raising concerns about the company’s current leadership effectiveness.

The addition of a board member from a large multinational beverage company may suggest a lack of direct automotive industry experience, potentially impacting board effectiveness in an automotive-specific context.

Despite highlighting the board's collaborative nature, the release does not disclose any specific strategies or initiatives, leaving stakeholders with unanswered questions about future direction.

FAQ

Who has been appointed to the AutoZone Board of Directors?

Constantino Spas Montesinos has been appointed to the AutoZone Board of Directors.

What position does Constantino Spas Montesinos hold?

He is the Chief Executive Officer of the Proximity Americas and Mobility Division of FEMSA.

How many board members does AutoZone have now?

AutoZone currently has 11 board members following the appointment.

What is AutoZone's primary business focus?

AutoZone is a leading retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas.

How many AutoZone stores are there in total?

As of May 10, 2025, AutoZone operates a total of 7,516 stores across the Americas.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AZO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AZO stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AZO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.

on 04/07. REPRESENTATIVE RICK W. ALLEN purchased up to $50,000 on 01/17.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$AZO Insider Trading Activity

$AZO insiders have traded $AZO stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AZO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOMINGO HURTADO (Sr. Vice President) sold 4,800 shares for an estimated $17,568,000

RICHARD CRAIG SMITH (Sr. Vice President) sold 2,850 shares for an estimated $10,288,500

PHILIP B. DANIELE (President & CEO) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $7,600,020

ERIC S. GOULD (Sr. Vice President) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $5,700,000

DENNIS W. LERICHE (Sr. Vice President) sold 1,575 shares for an estimated $5,670,000

BAILEY L. CHILDRESS (SVP, Merchandising Support) sold 160 shares for an estimated $568,000

K. MICHELLE BORNINKHOF (Senior Vice President & CIO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 135 shares for an estimated $481,575.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AZO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 533 institutional investors add shares of $AZO stock to their portfolio, and 612 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$AZO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AZO in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025

Truist Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/05/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/13/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AZO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AZO forecast page.

$AZO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AZO recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $AZO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $3850.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo set a target price of $4200.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Michael Baker from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $4192.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Kate McShane from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $3811.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Scot Ciccarelli from Truist Financial set a target price of $3995.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Greg Melich from Evercore ISI set a target price of $3950.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $3850.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Guggenheim set a target price of $3850.0 on 03/05/2025

Full Release



MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) today announced the appointment of Constantino Spas Montesinos to the AutoZone Board of Directors.





Constantino serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the Proximity Americas and Mobility Division of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (FEMSA). FEMSA is a Mexican multinational beverage and retail company with presence in 18 countries, operating the largest franchise bottler of Coca-Cola products in the world by volume and the largest small-format store chain in Latin America by number of stores. Constantino joined Coca-Cola FEMSA in 2018, bringing extensive international and industry experience. At Coca-Cola FEMSA, he held senior positions in Strategic Planning, and as Chief Financial Officer. He later served as Chief Executive Officer of FEMSA Strategic Businesses.





“We welcome Constantino to our highly engaged, collaborative board. His well-developed diverse set of skills will further enhance our discussions and debates. Our entire team looks forward to working with him to continue to drive exceptional performance,” said Bill Rhodes, Executive Chairman, Customer Satisfaction, AutoZone.





With this addition, AutoZone has 11 board members.







About AutoZone:







As of May 10, 2025, AutoZone had 6,537 stores in the U.S., 838 in Mexico and 141 in Brazil for a total store count of 7,516.





AutoZone is the leading retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas. Each store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light duty trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The majority of stores have a commercial sales program that provides prompt delivery of parts and other products and commercial credit to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations, fleet owners and other accounts. AutoZone also sells automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories and non-automotive products through





www.autozone.com





, and our commercial customers can make purchases through





www.autozonepro.com





. Additionally, we sell the ALLDATA brand of automotive diagnostic, repair, collision and shop management software through





www.alldata.com





. We also provide product information on our Duralast-branded products through





www.duralastparts.com





. AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation services.







Contact Information:







Financial: Brian Campbell at (901) 495-7005,





brian.campbell@autozone.com









Media: Jennifer Hughes at (901) 495-6022,





jennifer.hughes@autozone.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.