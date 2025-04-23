AutoZone Appoints Claire Rauh McDonough to Board of Directors

AutoZone appoints Claire Rauh McDonough to its Board of Directors, enhancing strategic insights with her financial expertise.

Quiver AI Summary

AutoZone, Inc. announced the appointment of Claire Rauh McDonough to its Board of Directors. Claire is currently the Chief Financial Officer of Rivian, an electric vehicle manufacturer, and previously served as a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan. AutoZone's Executive Chairman, Bill Rhodes, expressed excitement about Claire joining the board, highlighting her unique skills that will enhance the board's perspectives. With Claire's addition, AutoZone now has a total of 10 board members. AutoZone is a leading retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories, operating over 7,400 stores across the Americas.

Potential Positives

AutoZone has appointed Claire Rauh McDonough to its Board of Directors, bringing valuable experience as the Chief Financial Officer of a leading electric vehicle manufacturer, which may enhance AutoZone's strategic direction.

McDonough's background in investment banking and her experience with disruptive commerce may provide fresh insights and improve the company's decision-making process.

The expansion of the board to include a member with expertise in technology and automotive sectors aligns with industry trends and could strengthen AutoZone's competitive position.

Potential Negatives

Appointment of a board member from a competing automotive company (Rivian) may raise concerns about potential conflicts of interest and the alignment of strategic direction.

Increase in board size to 10 members could suggest a need for more diverse perspectives, potentially indicating a previous lack of broader viewpoints in governance.

Press release lacks specific details on how Claire Rauh McDonough's expertise will directly impact AutoZone's strategy or operations, leaving questions about the tangible benefits of her appointment.

FAQ

Who is Claire Rauh McDonough?

Claire Rauh McDonough is the Chief Financial Officer of Rivian and now a member of the AutoZone Board of Directors.

What role did Claire McDonough have before Rivian?

Before joining Rivian in 2021, Claire was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan, focusing on Investment Banking.

How many board members does AutoZone have now?

With Claire's appointment, AutoZone now has a total of 10 board members.

Where can I purchase AutoZone products online?

You can buy AutoZone products through www.autozone.com and www.autozonepro.com for commercial customers.

What types of products does AutoZone sell?

AutoZone sells automotive replacement parts, accessories, maintenance items, and non-automotive products.

$AZO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AZO stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AZO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE RICK W. ALLEN purchased up to $50,000 on 01/17.

$AZO Insider Trading Activity

$AZO insiders have traded $AZO stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AZO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD CRAIG SMITH (Sr. Vice President) sold 2,850 shares for an estimated $10,288,500

PHILIP B. DANIELE (President & CEO) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $7,600,020

ERIC S. GOULD (Sr. Vice President) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $5,700,000

DENNIS W. LERICHE (Sr. Vice President) sold 1,575 shares for an estimated $5,670,000

BAILEY L. CHILDRESS (SVP, Merchandising Support) sold 160 shares for an estimated $568,000

K. MICHELLE BORNINKHOF (Senior Vice President & CIO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 135 shares for an estimated $481,575.

$AZO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 490 institutional investors add shares of $AZO stock to their portfolio, and 489 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AZO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AZO in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/05/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/13/2024

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/11/2024

$AZO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AZO recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $AZO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $3763.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $3850.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $3500.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Guggenheim set a target price of $3850.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Roth Capital set a target price of $3763.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $4000.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $3850.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $4025.0 on 03/05/2025

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) today announced the appointment of Claire Rauh McDonough to the AutoZone Board of Directors.





Claire serves as the Chief Financial Officer of Rivian, an American automotive manufacturer that develops and builds category-defining electric vehicles as well as software and services that address the entire lifecycle of the vehicle. Prior to joining Rivian in 2021, she was a Managing Director in Investment Banking and co-head of the Disruptive Commerce Group at J.P. Morgan. Claire is a board member of Rivian and Volkswagen Group Technology LLC.





“We are excited to welcome Claire to our talented, highly engaged board. The unique skills she brings to our board will further enhance our perspectives and deliberations. The board and management team look forward to working with her in this new capacity,” said Bill Rhodes, Executive Chairman, AutoZone, Customer Satisfaction.





With this addition, AutoZone has 10 board members.







About AutoZone:







As of February 15, 2025, AutoZone had 6,483 stores in the U.S., 813 in Mexico and 136 in Brazil for a total store count of 7,432.





AutoZone is the leading retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas. Each store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light duty trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The majority of stores have a commercial sales program that provides prompt delivery of parts and other products and commercial credit to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations, fleet owners and other accounts. AutoZone also sells automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories and non-automotive products through





www.autozone.com





, and our commercial customers can make purchases through





www.autozonepro.com





. Additionally, we sell the ALLDATA brand of automotive diagnostic, repair, collision and shop management software through





www.alldata.com





. We also provide product information on our Duralast-branded products through





www.duralastparts.com





. AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation services.







Contact Information:







Financial: Brian Campbell at (901) 495-7005,





brian.campbell@autozone.com









Media: Jennifer Hughes at (901) 495-6022,





jennifer.hughes@autozone.com











