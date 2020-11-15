AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Analysts Just Slashed Next Year's Estimates

Today is shaping up negative for AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to next year's forecasts. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with the analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from four analysts covering AutoWeb is for revenues of US$83m in 2021, implying a perceptible 4.0% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 68% to US$0.22. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$93m and US$0.17 per share in losses. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

NasdaqCM:AUTO Earnings and Revenue Growth November 15th 2020

Analysts lifted their price target 24% to US$5.38, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are not expected to have a longer-term impact on the stock's value. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on AutoWeb, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$10.00 and the most bearish at US$3.50 per share. So we wouldn't be assigning too much credibility to analyst price targets in this case, because there are clearly some widely differing views on what kind of performance this business can generate. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily on the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would also point out that the forecast 4.0% revenue decline is better than the historical trend, which saw revenues shrink 7.4% annually over the past five years

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at AutoWeb. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. The increasing price target is not intuitively what we would expect to see, given these downgrades, and we'd suggest shareholders revisit their investment thesis before making a decision.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for AutoWeb going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.