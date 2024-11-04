Autostrade Meridionali Reports Profit Amid Liquidation

Autostrade Meridionali S.p.A. (IT:AUTME) has released an update.

Autostrade Meridionali S.p.A., currently in liquidation, reported a profit of €602,000 for the first nine months of 2024, mainly due to a refund of unduly paid amounts and financial income. The company’s operations were primarily focused on administrative and liquidation activities following the expiration of its motorway concession. This period’s positive financial performance contrasts slightly with the €644,000 profit achieved in the same period of 2023.

For further insights into IT:AUTME stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.