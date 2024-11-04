News & Insights

Stocks

Autostrade Meridionali Reports Profit Amid Liquidation

November 04, 2024 — 08:48 am EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Autostrade Meridionali S.p.A. (IT:AUTME) has released an update.

Autostrade Meridionali S.p.A., currently in liquidation, reported a profit of €602,000 for the first nine months of 2024, mainly due to a refund of unduly paid amounts and financial income. The company’s operations were primarily focused on administrative and liquidation activities following the expiration of its motorway concession. This period’s positive financial performance contrasts slightly with the €644,000 profit achieved in the same period of 2023.

For further insights into IT:AUTME stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.