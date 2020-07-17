Autostrade deal price to be negotiated by Atlantia-CDP - minister

MILAN, July 17 (Reuters) - The transaction price between Benetton-backed Atlantia ATL.MI and state lender CDP will be negotiated by the two parties, Italy's Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said in a newspaper interview on Friday.

In a deal hammered out earlier this week to resolve a dispute Atlantia's motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia is to come under state control before being spun off and listed.

Gualtieri told Il Corriere della Sera that Autostrade debt would remain inside the company and would not weigh on state coffers.

He also said it was normal that CDP could choose its own strategic partner for the deal.

