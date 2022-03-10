US Markets
AUTO

AutoStore to appeal in U.S. Court over patent row with Ocado

Contributor
Akriti Sharma Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Norwegian warehouse robot maker AutoStore on Thursday said it intends to appeal in U.S. court an International Trade Commission's (ITC) decision on the company's latest patent row with British rival Ocado Group.

March 10 (Reuters) - Norwegian warehouse robot maker AutoStore AUTO.OL on Thursday said it intends to appeal in U.S. court an International Trade Commission's (ITC) decision on the company's latest patent row with British rival Ocado Group OCDO.L.

The companies, both of which provide storage technology to the online shopping industry, have for years been locked in a series of legal battles over intellectual property (IP) rights.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

((Akriti.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AUTO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular