AutoStore to appeal in U.S. Court over patent row with Ocado

March 10 (Reuters) - Norwegian warehouse robot maker AutoStore AUTO.OL on Thursday said it intends to appeal in U.S. court an International Trade Commission's (ITC) decision on the company's latest patent row with British rival Ocado Group OCDO.L.

The companies, both of which provide storage technology to the online shopping industry, have for years been locked in a series of legal battles over intellectual property (IP) rights.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

((Akriti.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.