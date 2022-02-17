US Markets
AUTO

AutoStore posts 58% rise in Q4 revenue, ups 2022 goal

Contributor
Terje Solsvik Reuters
Published

Norwegian robotics firm AutoStore Holdings on Thursday posted a 58% year-on-year rise in revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 and said this year's revenue is set to grow more than previously expected.

OSLO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Norwegian robotics firm AutoStore Holdings AUTO.OL on Thursday posted a 58% year-on-year rise in revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 and said this year's revenue is set to grow more than previously expected.

The maker of automated warehouses last year became Norway's most valuable stock market entrant in two decades but its shares have since tumbled amid a tight supply of components and patent litigation that hit margins and worried investors.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Richard Pullin)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AUTO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular