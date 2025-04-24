AutoStore Holdings Q1 Revenues Declines 38%

(RTTNews) - AutoStore Holdings Ltd. (AUTO.OL) on Thursday reported lower revenues for the first quarter, impacted by lower order intake during the period. The company's adjusted EBITDA also declined from last year.

The robot technology company posted revenues of $85.9 million in the first quarter of 2025, down 37.8 percent from $138.1 million in the same period last year.

During the three-month period, order intake came in at $141.2 million, a 22.8 percent decrease from the year-ago quarter. The company said that the order intake was hurt by the growing adoption of AutoStore-as-a-Service and the broader uncertainty impacting global commerce.

The company's adjusted EBITDA for the quarter declined 66.7 percent to $21.1 million from $63.2 million in the previous-year period. The adjusted EBITDA margin fell 21.2 pp to 24.5 percent from 45.7 last year, impacted by the lower revenue base.

Looking ahead, CEO Mats Hovland Vikse, said, "Whilst uncertainties persist, we remain confident in the long-term potential of warehouse automation. By leveraging our core strengths- superior product value, a strong partner network, and relationships with ~1,150 customers and ~1,700 installations - we aim to gain market share by consistently delivering the best solutions to our customers."

