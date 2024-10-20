Autosports Group Schedules 2024 AGM for November

Autosports Group Ltd (AU:ASG) has released an update.

Autosports Group Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 22 at their head office in Leichhardt, NSW. This meeting provides an opportunity for shareholders and potential investors to engage with the company’s leadership and discuss future prospects. The event is anticipated to be a key moment for stakeholders interested in the company’s strategic direction.

