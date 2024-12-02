Autosports Group Ltd Issues New Performance Rights

Autosports Group Ltd (AU:ASG) has released an update.

Autosports Group Ltd has announced the issuance of 907,083 performance rights under its employee incentive scheme. These unquoted securities are set to bolster the company’s equity structure as part of their strategic initiatives. Investors in the financial markets may find this move indicative of future growth and employee retention efforts by the company.

