Autosports Group AGM Results: Directors Elected, Initiatives Backed

Autosports Group Limited successfully conducted its 2024 Annual General Meeting, where all resolutions, including director elections and performance rights grants, were approved by the shareholders. Key decisions saw James Evans re-elected as a director, and new directors Anna Burgdorf, Gareth Turner, and Danny Rezek elected. The approval of performance rights for Director Nicholas Pagent reflects strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic initiatives.

