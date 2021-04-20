US Markets
AUTOSHOW-China's Great Wall aims for 20% growth in sales of pickup trucks this year

China's Great Wall Motor aims to sell around 270,000 pickup trucks this year, up from 225,000 units last year, Cui Xiaohui, general manager of Great Wall's pickup truck unit said on Tuesday.

Baoding-based Great Wall, the top pickup truck maker in China, also aims to sell over 500,000 of the vehicles a year in 2025, Cui said, adding that half of the sales in 2025 will be overseas. He expects China's overall pickup truck sales will grow around 10% this year compared with last year, thanks to growing demand for leisure use.

Great Wall, which has launched its first full-size pickup truck model at 2021 Shanghai Auto Show, has started exporting Poer pickup trucks to Australia, Middle East and Southeast Asia markets.

Ford Motor Co F.N, Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T and General Motors Co GM.N are among the top pickup truck makers globally.

