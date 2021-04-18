AUTOSHOW-China's GAC aims for half of its car sales in 2035 to be electric

China's GAC, which has a partnership with Toyota Motor Corp, aims for half of its sales to be electric in 2035, its general manager said on Monday.

Feng Xingya, general manager at GAC, was speaking to reporters at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show. He said hybrid cars will account for the remaining 50% of its sales in 2035.

