AUTOSHOW-China's GAC aims for half of its car sales in 2035 to be electric

SHANGHAI, April 19 (Reuters) - China's GAC 601238.SS, which has a partnership with Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T, aims for half of its sales to be electric in 2035, its general manager said on Monday.

Feng Xingya, general manager at GAC, was speaking to reporters at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show. He said hybrid cars will account for the remaining 50% of its sales in 2035.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Y.Sun@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 66271262; Reuters Messaging: y.sun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.