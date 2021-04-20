TSLA

AUTOSHOW-China state media calls for regulator investigation in Tesla's brake issues

Yilei Sun Reuters
Norihiko Shirouzu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

A commentary by China's state broadcaster CCTV calls for regulator's investigation into Tesla Inc's brake failures, after an unhappy customer clambered atop a Tesla car in protest at Shanghai Auto Show, creating a social media stir.

SHANGHAI, April 20 (Reuters) - A commentary by China's state broadcaster CCTV calls for regulator's investigation into Tesla Inc's TSLA.O brake failures, after an unhappy customer clambered atop a Tesla car in protest at Shanghai Auto Show, creating a social media stir.

Videos that went viral on Monday showed Zhang wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the words "The brakes don't work" and shouting similar accusations while staff and security struggled to calm the scene.

Tesla said the woman was a vehicle owner who had been involved in a collision earlier this year. It cited "speeding violations" for the crash, adding it had been negotiating with the woman about returning the car but talks had stalled over a third-party inspection.

The CCTV commentary said the regulator could invite third-party testing agencies that both the customer and Tesla can trust to test the vehicles.

Tesla is making Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles at its Shanghai factory. Last month it sold over 35,000 locally made vehicles in China.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Norihiko Shirouzu Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((Y.Sun@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 66271262; Reuters Messaging: y.sun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

