Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.12

Autoscope Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AATC) will pay a dividend of $0.12 on the 31st of August. This means the annual payment is 9.7% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Autoscope Technologies Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Before this announcement, Autoscope Technologies was paying out 638% of what it was earning, and not generating any free cash flows either. This high of a dividend payment could start to put pressure on the balance sheet in the future.

Earnings per share could rise by 9.2% over the next year if things go the same way as they have for the last few years. If the dividend continues on its recent course, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 470%, which is a bit high and could start applying pressure to the balance sheet. NasdaqCM:AATC Historic Dividend August 15th 2022

Autoscope Technologies Is Still Building Its Track Record

It is tough to make a judgement on how stable a dividend is when the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Autoscope Technologies has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 9.2% per annum. However, the payout ratio is very high, not leaving much room for growth of the dividend in the future.

Autoscope Technologies' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. Strong earnings growth means Autoscope Technologies has the potential to be a good dividend stock in the future, despite the current payments being at elevated levels. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Autoscope Technologies (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

