Autoscope Technologies Corporation (AATC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2021

Autoscope Technologies Corporation (AATC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AATC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that AATC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.02, the dividend yield is 6.84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AATC was $7.02, representing a -39.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.58 and a 75.5% increase over the 52 week low of $4.

AATC is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT). AATC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.53.

