Autoscope Q1 Earnings Decline Y/Y on Weak Product Sales

Shares of Autoscope Technologies Corporation AATC have declined 1.4% since reporting results for the first quarter of 2026. This compares with the S&P 500 index’s 0.2% return over the same time frame. Over the past month, the stock has declined 2.5% against the S&P 500’s 6% rise.

Autoscope reported first-quarter 2026 revenues of $2.1 million, down 3.8% from $2.2 million in the prior-year quarter, reflecting weaker product sales despite stable royalty revenues. Net income declined 12.5% year over year to $0.3 million, or 6 cents per diluted share, from $0.4 million, or 7 cents per diluted share, in the year-ago period.

Royalty revenues remained steady at $2.1 million, while product sales dropped sharply to $6,000 from $67,000 a year earlier due to lower sales of the company’s Wrong Way detection products. Gross profit slipped to $2.07 million from $2.15 million in the prior-year quarter.

Autoscope Technologies Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Autoscope Technologies Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Autoscope Technologies Corporation Quote

Revenue Mix & Margin Trends

Autoscope continued to rely heavily on royalty-based revenues generated through its licensing arrangement with Econolite Control Products. Royalties represented 99.7% of the total revenues in the quarter compared with 96.9% in the prior-year period. The royalty model continues to support elevated margins because Econolite absorbs most manufacturing, warranty and support costs associated with those sales.

The gross margin remained exceptionally high at 98.1% compared with 98.2% in the prior-year quarter. However, the royalty gross margin declined to 98.8% from 100% due to costs associated with capitalized software development tied to the OptiVu platform. Product sales gross margin turned negative 150% from a positive 40.3% a year ago, reflecting the impacts of very low sales volumes, combined with fixed amortization expenses related to software development.

Selling, general and administrative expenses held steady at approximately $1 million, while research and development expenses were essentially unchanged at $0.7 million. As a percentage of revenues, both expense categories increased modestly because of the lower revenue base.

Management Commentary & Strategic Focus

Management characterized the quarter as a stable start to 2026 despite softer product sales. Chief executive officer Andy Markese said royalty performance remained consistent and channel demand stabilized as anticipated. He emphasized continued investment in the company’s OptiVu platform, which incorporates artificial intelligence and machine-learning capabilities aimed at improving traffic monitoring and roadway safety solutions.

Autoscope has informed that its technology strategy remains centered on advanced traffic management systems and real-time analytics for intelligent transportation infrastructure. The company believes its open-architecture platform and AI-driven traffic monitoring tools position it well within evolving smart-city and transportation markets.

The company also highlighted its long-standing distribution relationship with Econolite, which provides access to transportation agencies and systems integrators across the United States, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean.

Liquidity & Cash Flow

Autoscope ended the quarter with $1 million in cash and cash equivalents, up from $735,000 at Dec. 31, 2025. The increase was largely driven by improved collections of accounts receivable balances.

The operating cash flow improved to $1.17 million from $952,000 in the prior-year period, helped by favorable working capital changes, including stronger receivables collections and higher accrued expenses. Investing activity consumed only $16,000 during the quarter compared with a investing cash flow of $1.9 million in the prior year, when proceeds from debt security sales helped fund a special dividend.

Financing cash outflows totaled $842,000, substantially lower than the $6.6 million used in the year-earlier quarter. The decline primarily reflected the absence of the special dividend that was paid out in early 2025. Regular quarterly dividends of 15 cents per share continued during both periods.

Autoscope has said that it believes existing cash balances, investments totaling roughly $3 million and operating cash flow will be sufficient to support working capital and investment needs for the foreseeable future.

Dividend & Capital Allocation

The board authorized another quarterly cash dividend of 15 cents per share, payable May 28, 2026, to shareholders of record as of May 21. The company has continued emphasizing shareholder returns through recurring dividend payments while maintaining investment in product development.

Other Developments

During the first quarter, Image Sensing Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Autoscope, executed an eighth amendment to its manufacturing, distributing and technology license agreement with Econolite. The amendment added the Autoscope OptiVu product to the company’s licensed portfolio under the existing revenue-sharing structure.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Autoscope Technologies Corporation (AATC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.