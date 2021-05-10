US Markets
TSLA

Autopilot could not have been functioning in Tesla Texas crash -- NTSB

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SCOTT J. ENGLE

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said testing showed Autopilot could not have been functioning in an April 17 Tesla Model S fatal crash in Texas that local police had said they believed occurred with no one in the driver's seat, according to a preliminary report released Monday.

WASHINGTON, May 10 (Reuters) - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said testing showed Autopilot could not have been functioning in an April 17 Tesla Model S fatal crash in Texas that local police had said they believed occurred with no one in the driver's seat, according to a preliminary report released Monday.

The NTSB said the vehicle was equipped with "Autopilot" – Tesla’s advanced driver assistance system -- and the system requires both Traffic Aware Cruise Control and Autosteer systems to be engaged. The NTSB also said footage from the owner’s home security cameras show the owner entering the driver’s seat and the passenger entering the front passenger seat.

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular