US Markets

Autonomy founder Lynch loses London court fight against extradition to U.S.

Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

April 21, 2023 — 05:34 am EDT

Written by Same Tobin for Reuters ->

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - Tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch on Friday lost a bid to block his extradition to the United States to face criminal charges over Hewlett Packard's $11 billion acquisition of his software company Autonomy after London’s High Court rejected his appeal.

Lynch – the co-founder of Autonomy, who was once hailed as Britain's answer to Bill Gates – faces 17 U.S. charges over the 2011 takeover, which was one of Britain's biggest tech deals. Lynch denies any wrongdoing.

(Reporting by Same Tobin, editing by William James and Michael Holden)

((william.james@thomsonreuters.com; @wjames_reuters; +44 20 7513 4401;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.