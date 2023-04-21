US Markets
Autonomy founder Lynch loses appeal against extradition to U.S.

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - Tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch on Friday lost a bid to block his extradition to the United States to face criminal charges over Hewlett Packard's $11 billion acquisition of his software company Autonomy after London’s High Court rejected his appeal.

Lynch – the co-founder of Autonomy, who was once hailed as Britain's answer to Bill Gates – faces 17 U.S. charges over the 2011 takeover, which was one of Britain's biggest tech deals. Lynch denies any wrongdoing.

He had appealed to the High Court to overturn a decision by Britain's Home Secretary (interior minister) to order the extradition in January.

His lawyers had argued he should be prosecuted in Britain, where the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has reserved the right to prosecute him if he is not extradited.

But lawyers representing the U.S. government had argued there was no reason to block the extradition, saying the SFO had ceded jurisdiction to U.S. prosecutors.

"We are unpersuaded there is anything in this ground of appeal," the two High Court judges said in their ruling, saying "none of the grounds of appeal are arguable".

"It follows that this application for permission to appeal is refused."

