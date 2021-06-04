US Markets
Autonomous vehicle startup Aurora in talks to merge with Reid Hoffman's SPAC -TechCrunch

Contributor
Eva Mathews Reuters
Published

Self-driving car startup Aurora is nearing a deal to merge with blank-check firm Reinvent Technology Partners Y, which is backed by Silicon Valley heavyweights Reid Hoffman, Mark Pincus and Michael Thompson, TechCrunch reported on Friday.

The targeted valuation, which had been as high as $20 billion, is now closer to $12 billion, according to the report, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal is expected to be announced as early as next week, TechCrunch reported.

Aurora and Reinvent Technology Partners Y did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

