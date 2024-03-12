Autonomous Vehicle Startup Applied Intuition Hits $6B Valuation After $250M Series E

locked up a $250 million Series E valuing the company at a $6 billion — a 67% uptick in value from its previous round.

The deal comes even as venture funding for autonomous vehicle-related startups has been in decline in recent years.

The new round was led by

Lux Capital

,

Elad Gil

and strategic investor

Porsche

Investments Management. It also included participation from other new and existing investors including

Andreessen Horowitz

,

General Catalyst

,

BOND

and

Human Capital

.

The Mountain View, California-based startup develops software for the automotive, trucking, construction, mining and other industries. The company leverages generative AI in developing software to help customers create driver-assistance systems and automated driving solutions.

Applied Intuition said it currently works with 18 of the top 20 automotive original equipment manufacturers and has achieved profitable, triple-digit percentage growth year to year.

Up round among declining AV investment

The round marks a significant increase in the company’s value. Applied Intuition last raised a $175 million Series D round co-led by Elad Gil, Addition, and Coatue Management at a $3.6 billion valuation.

The up round comes despite venture funding in the autonomous vehicle overall declining. Last year, autonomous driving startups raised less than $5 billion — the lowest funding total to the sector since 2017,

per Crunchbase data

.

The drop has come amid numerous setbacks for the industry. Just last month,

Apple

unceremoniously shuttered its autonomous electric car initiative after a decade of work.

Late last year,

Cruise

announced it will suspend its self-driving taxi program across the country after losing its permit to operate in San Francisco due to an incident with a pedestrian.

And in 2022,

Ford Motor

-backed autonomous vehicle startup

Argo AI

shuttered after raising $3.6 billion in funding

from investors such as Ford Motor,

Volkswagen Group

and

Lyft

.

Founded in 2017, Applied Intuition has now raised more than $600 million, per Crunchbase.

