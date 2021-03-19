Autonomous driving startup Momenta raises $500 mln from SAIC, Toyota, others

BEIJING, March 19 (Reuters) - Chinese autonomous driving startup Momenta said on Friday it has received $500 million from SAIC Motor 600104.SS, Toyota Motor 7203.T and auto parts supplier Bosch ROBG.UL, as the global auto industry pursues the autonomous future.

Other investors in the funding round include Daimler AG DAIGn.DE, Temasek, Yunfeng Capital and Tencent 0700.HK, Momenta said in a statement. It did not disclose the valuation.

The four-year-old firm, led by Cao Xudong, a former Microsoft MSFT.O executive, is testing autonomous cars in Beijing and China's eastern city of Suzhou, and has a research centre in Germany's Stuttgart.

Momenta is working with automakers to develop mass-production vehicles with self-driving functions to gather real-time data for the fully autonomous driving technologies for future products. Data is a key part of the self-driving industry which enables companies to improve their technologies in different environments.

Momenta will expand its workforce and gather more data to improve future technologies, it said.

Toyota last year partnered with Momenta to develop a high definition (HD) mapping platform in China for autonomous driving vehicles, a key to allowing such vehicles to locate themselves.

Shanghai-based SAIC Motor is China's biggest automaker, which has partnerships with Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE and General Motors Co GM.N. On Thursday it said would partner with U.S. lidar maker Luminar Technologies LAZR.O to develop self-driving vehicles.

Automakers and technology firms are investing billions of dollars in autonomous driving, aiming to take an early lead in what many consider the future of road transport, though some industry insiders say it will take time for the public to fully place their trust in these vehicles.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

