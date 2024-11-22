Autonomix to sell 1.38M units at $6.54 in underwritten public offering

Autonomix (AMIX) Medical announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of common stock units and pre-funded warrant units for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $9.0 million prior to deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. The equity offering is comprised of 1,376,287 common stock units, priced at a public offering price of $6.54 per common stock unit. Each common stock unit and pre-funded warrant unit consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock that expires on the five-year anniversary of the date of issuance. The exercise price for the Series A warrant is $6.54 per share. The warrants to be issued in this transaction are fixed priced and do not contain any variable pricing features. The securities comprising the units are immediately separable and will be issued separately. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase additional shares of common stock and/or Series A warrants, representing up to 15% of the number of securities sold in the offering, solely to cover over-allotments, if any. Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. is acting as the sole bookrunning manager for the offering. The offering is expected to close on or about November 25, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund its clinical trial, for other research and development, for development of intellectual property, and for working capital.

