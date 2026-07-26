Autonomix Reports Preclinical Data On Renal Denervation After Receiving US Patent; Stock Drops 16%

(RTTNews) - Autonomix Medical Inc. (AMIX), a medical device company, on Friday announced preclinical results of a neural sensing platform to facilitate renal denervation and identify changes in renal neural activity.

Renal denervation has been viewed as an effective treatment for resistant hypertension, yet identifying existing renal neural activity during the procedure posed a significant challenge.

The study involved introducing a catheter endovascularly into the renal arteries of an animal model. As neural activity was detected, specific signal patterns were identified. This was followed by the targeted ablation of the nerve ends, consequently leading to attenuated signals, thus completing the renal denervation procedure.

The company stated plans to move forward with further preclinical and clinical studies.

Recently, the company also reported receiving U.S. Patent No. 12,471,776 covering proprietary neuromodulation technology that monitors physiological and electrophysiological signaling in autonomic nervous system activity. This includes technologies designed to evaluate sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous system function through multiple physiologic assessment techniques.

AMIX closed Friday at $2.92, down 16.57%. In afterhours trading, shares are up 3.02%, at $3.42.

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