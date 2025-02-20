Autonomix Medical to Showcase Catheter-Based Technology and Clinical Trial Findings at 2025 CRT Annual Meeting

Autonomix Medical will present its catheter-based technology and trial findings for pancreatic cancer pain at CRT 2025.

Autonomix Medical, Inc. announced it will present its innovative catheter-based technology and preliminary findings from its ongoing human clinical trial for treating pain in pancreatic cancer patients at the 2025 Cardiovascular Research Technologies (CRT) Annual Meeting in Washington, DC, from March 8-11, 2025. The presentation, titled "Catheter-Based Transvascular RF Neural Ablation For Severe Pancreatic Cancer Pain: First Results From The Elpis Study," will be delivered by Dr. Robert Schwartz, the company's Chief Medical Officer, on March 10, 2025. Autonomix is focused on developing technologies to enhance the diagnosis and treatment of nervous system diseases, with its platform showing promise in addressing various conditions, including chronic pain. While the technology is still investigational and not yet cleared for marketing in the U.S., Autonomix aims to revolutionize pain management solutions.

Autonomix will present at the prestigious CRT Annual Meeting, showcasing their innovative catheter-based technology to a targeted audience of healthcare professionals.

The presentation will highlight key findings from their ongoing human clinical trial, providing visibility and credibility to their research efforts in pancreatic cancer pain treatment.

The technology demonstrated in the presentation may represent a significant advancement in the sensitivity and applications of neuro-targeted treatments, potentially broadening the future market for the company's solutions.

The focus on addressing the debilitating pain associated with pancreatic cancer aligns with a significant unmet medical need, enhancing the company's value proposition and societal impact.

The technology discussed in the release is still investigational and has not yet been cleared for marketing in the United States, indicating a lack of regulatory approval and potential commercialization challenges.

There are significant risks and uncertainties associated with the forward-looking statements regarding the technology's potential, which could deter investor confidence.

The company's presentation at an innovation forum suggests that it may still be in an early developmental stage, which could raise concerns about its market readiness and viability against established competitors.

What is Autonomix presenting at the CRT Annual Meeting?

Autonomix will present its catheter-based technology and key findings from lead-in patients in ongoing pancreatic cancer pain trials.

Who is the presenter for Autonomix's session?

The session will be presented by Dr. Robert Schwartz, Chief Medical Officer of Autonomix.

When will Autonomix's presentation take place?

The presentation is scheduled for Monday, March 10, 2025, from 2:00 PM to 2:40 PM ET.

What is the main focus of Autonomix's technology?

Autonomix focuses on advancing precision nerve-targeted treatments for conditions involving the nervous system, starting with pancreatic cancer pain.

Is Autonomix's technology currently available for marketing?

No, Autonomix's technology is investigational and has not been cleared for marketing in the United States.

Presentation to highlight Autonomix’s catheter-based technology and key findings from lead-in patients in ongoing human clinical trial in pancreatic cancer pain patients













THE WOODLANDS, TX, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Autonomix Medical, Inc.



(NASDAQ: AMIX) (“Autonomix” or the “Company”), a medical device company focused on advancing precision nerve-targeted treatments, today announced it will present its technology and lead-in subject findings in a podium presentation at the



2025 Cardiovascular Research Technologies (CRT) Annual Meeting



being held March 8-11, 2025 in Washington, DC.









The podium presentation will be part of the Innovation HUB session which features companies with innovative products/services that have not yet been fully market-released and with technology status that may include early stage/prototype, pre-clinical, first-in-human and CE Mark.





Details of the presentation are as follows:







Title:





Catheter-Based Transvascular RF Neural Ablation For Severe Pancreatic Cancer Pain: First Results From The Elpis Study









Presenter:



Dr. Robert Schwartz, Chief Medical Officer of Autonomix







Session Date and Time:



Monday, March 10, 2025 from 2:00 PM – 2:40 PM ET





CRT is a leading educational forum on new cardiovascular technology and procedures for physicians and health-care professionals. CRT provides a forum for exemplary education for interventional cardiologists, general cardiologists, cardiothoracic and vascular surgeons, catheterization laboratory managers, nurses and technologists, scientists and those with an interest in cardiovascular medicine. The annual CRT meeting features focused educational and training sessions that discuss new trial data, explore evidence-based research and demonstrate the most up-to-date techniques that can be directly applied to clinical and academic practices





For more information about the CRT25, please visit the



event website here



.







About Autonomix Medical, Inc.







Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company’s first-in-class platform system technology includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that may have the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with approximately 3,000 times greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.





We are initially developing this technology for the treatment of pain, with initial trials focused on pancreatic cancer, a condition that causes debilitating pain and is without a reliable solution. Our technology constitutes a platform to address dozens of potential indications, including cardiology, hypertension and chronic pain management, across a wide disease spectrum. Our technology is investigational and has not yet been cleared for marketing in the United States.





For more information, visit



autonomix.com



and connect with the Company on



X



,



LinkedIn



,



Instagram



and



Facebook



.







Forward Looking Statements







Some of the statements in this release are “forward-looking statements,” which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the potential of the technology to treat cancerous tumors and the pain associated with pancreatic cancer. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “might,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.”





Although Autonomix believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 31, 2024 and the Offering Prospectus filed with the SEC on November 25, 2024, and in other filings made by us from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained and Autonomix does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.







