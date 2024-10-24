Autonomix Medical Inc trading halted, news pending

19:50 EDT Autonomix (AMIX) Medical Inc trading halted, news pending
- Autonomix announces 1-for-20 reverse stock split
- Autonomix reports pain reduction in pancreatic cancer patient treatment
- Autonomix initiated with a Buy at Ladenburg
