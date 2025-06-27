Autonomix Medical, Inc. Expands Global Intellectual Property Portfolio with Issuance of U.S. Patent for Innovative Nerve-Targeted Treatment Technologies

Autonomix Medical announces a new patent for advanced nerve-targeting treatments, enhancing their innovative technology portfolio and market position.

Autonomix Medical, Inc. has announced the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,279,889 B2, which supports its mission to develop minimally invasive treatments targeting nerve-related conditions. The patent covers advanced systems and methods for monitoring and mapping electrophysiological signals during neuromodulation procedures, with applications for treating cancer pain and conditions influenced by sympathetic nerve activity, such as hypertension and chronic pain syndromes. CEO Brad Hauser emphasized the importance of this patent in enhancing Autonomix's intellectual property portfolio and its position in the growing market for nerve-focused therapeutics. The company's innovative technology includes microneedle sensors and an RF ablation system aimed at delivering more effective treatment solutions compared to existing methods. Autonomix plans to submit an Investigational Device Exemption and begin U.S. clinical trials in 2025 for its Sensing and RF Ablation System, particularly for pancreatic cancer pain.

Issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,279,889 B2 strengthens Autonomix's intellectual property portfolio, which now includes over 80 issued patents, enhancing its competitive position in the market.

Patent supports the development of innovative, minimally invasive, and nerve-focused treatments addressing high-need medical conditions, potentially improving patient outcomes in various therapy areas.

The technology outlined in the patent could disrupt existing treatment paradigms for cancer pain management, offering alternatives to opioids and invasive procedures, which may lead to safer patient care.

Plans to submit an Investigational Device Exemption and commence U.S. clinical trials in 2025 positions the company to seek commercialization of its technology, establishing a path for future revenue generation.

The technology described in the press release is still investigational and has not yet been cleared for marketing in the United States, which may raise concerns about its efficacy and readiness for market introduction.

The company plans to submit an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) and commence U.S. clinical trials in 2025, indicating that there may be significant time before any product becomes commercially available, which could impact investor confidence.

Forward-looking statements included indicate potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated outcomes, implying a level of risk associated with the company’s future plans and technology deployment.

What is the significance of Autonomix's new patent?

The new patent strengthens Autonomix's IP portfolio and supports its mission to improve minimally invasive nerve-focused treatments.

What conditions can Autonomix's technology potentially treat?

Autonomix's technology may treat conditions such as chronic pain, hypertension, and cancer pain associated with pancreatic tumors.

When will Autonomix start U.S. clinical trials?

The company plans to submit an IDE and commence U.S. clinical trials in 2025 for its Sensing and RF Ablation System.

How does Autonomix's technology differ from current treatments?

Autonomix's technology offers a less invasive solution compared to opioids and invasive ethanol injections, reducing potential side effects.

Where can I find more information about Autonomix Medical?

For more details, you can visit their website at autonomix.com or connect on social media platforms like X and LinkedIn.

$AMIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $AMIX stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

THE WOODLANDS, TX, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Autonomix Medical, Inc.



(NASDAQ: AMIX) (“Autonomix” or the “Company”), a medical device company dedicated to advancing precision nerve-targeted treatments, today announced the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 12,279,889 B2 (the ‘889 patent) titled, “



Systems and Methods for Neurological Traffic and/or Receptor Functional Evaluation and/or Modification



.” The newly issued ‘899 patent relates to but is not limited to advanced systems and methods for locating, monitoring and mapping electrophysiological signals before, during and following a neuromodulation or denervation procedures. Furthermore, the patent explicitly contemplates tools to access small vessels and navigation to the target area to treat cancerous tumors and the pain associated with cancerous tumors. The technology is designed to treat conditions influenced by sympathetic nerve activity, including renal denervation for hypertension, chronic pain syndromes, cardiac modulation and metabolic and neurological disorders.





“This granted patent represents a significant step forward in our mission to improve patient outcomes by delivering more effective, less invasive treatments for conditions involving the nervous system, including chronic pain, autonomic dysfunction associated with hypertension and a range of other nerve-related disorders. We are pleased to strengthen our IP portfolio and further enhance our intellectual property position in the rapidly growing nerve-focused therapeutics space, enabling us to protect our innovations and deliver improved solutions for both clinicians and patients,” commented Brad Hauser, CEO of Autonomix.





In particular, the ‘899 patent describes the Autonimix technology including, but not limited to: use of sensors integrated into microneedles for deep tissue access; multiband optical sensors for tissue viability and tone; microfingers for gentle, reliable contact and distributed sensing; and control systems that automatically adjust treatment based on feedback signals.





Autonomix’s first-in-class technology platform utilizes a catheter-based microchip sensing array antenna that may have the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. Once target nerves are identified, Autonomix uses its proprietary RF ablation technology to kill targeted nerves, enabling a precision guided sense, treat and verify approach to addressing a number of disease categories from chronic pain management to hypertension and cardiology. Current approaches, primarily relying on opioids or invasive ethanol injections, can provide only limited relief and may lead to risky side effects.





The Company expects to submit an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) and commence U.S. clinical trials in 2025 to support a labeling indication to commercialize the Autonomix Sensing and RF Ablation System in the U.S. as a treatment for pancreatic cancer pain.





Forward Looking Statements











Some of the statements in this release are “forward-looking statements,” which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the potential of the technology to treat cancerous tumors and the pain associated with pancreatic cancer, and timing of its submission of an IDE and the commencement of U.S. clinical trials. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “might,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.”









Although Autonomix believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 31, 2025, and from time to time, our other filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained and Autonomix does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.







