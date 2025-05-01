Autonomix Medical, Inc. Announces Successful Initial Trial Phase and Plans for Market Expansion Study in Pancreatic Cancer Pain Management

Dr. Schwartz outlines Autonomix's trial results and plans for further studies on pain relief in pancreatic cancer.

Dr. Robert Schwartz, Chief Medical Officer of Autonomix Medical, announced successful results from the initial trial phase of their proof-of-concept study, POC 1, which demonstrated significant pain reduction in patients with pancreatic cancer. The company plans to expand its research with a new market expansion study, POC 2, targeting additional visceral cancers and earlier stages of pancreatic cancer, set to begin in the second quarter of 2025. Autonomix is focused on innovative technologies for diagnosing and treating nervous system diseases, using a novel catheter-based microchip sensing array to enhance neural signal detection and enable transvascular treatments. The company's technology is still investigational and not yet marketed in the U.S.

Successful meeting of initial phase in the first-in-human proof-of-concept trial ("PoC 1") indicates progress and potential in pain management for pancreatic cancer.

Plans to initiate a follow-on phase ("PoC 2") for market expansion into additional visceral cancers and earlier stage pancreatic cancer, showing a commitment to broadening the scope of research and application.

The innovative technology features a catheter-based microchip sensing array with the potential for superior sensitivity in detecting neural signals, representing a significant advancement in the field.

The technology is still investigational and has not yet been cleared for marketing in the United States, indicating a lack of regulatory approval which could hinder market confidence.

Transitioning from proof-of-concept to a follow-on phase indicates that the product is in the early stages of development, which may be perceived as a higher risk for investors.

The focus on a specific and severe condition like pancreatic cancer, which has limited treatment options, may raise concerns about the market size and commercial viability of the company's offerings.

What is the purpose of Autonomix's initial trial phase “POC 1”?

The purpose of “POC 1” was to demonstrate clinically meaningful pain reduction in patients with pancreatic cancer.

When will the next study, “POC 2”, begin?

The “POC 2” market expansion study is expected to begin in Q2 2025.

What innovative technology does Autonomix use?

Autonomix uses a catheter-based microchip sensing array to detect and differentiate neural signals with greater sensitivity.

What types of conditions can Autonomix's technology address?

The technology has potential applications in cardiology, hypertension, chronic pain management, and more across a wide disease spectrum.

Is Autonomix's technology currently approved for marketing?

No, Autonomix's technology is investigational and has not yet been cleared for marketing in the United States.

