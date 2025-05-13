Autonomix Medical, Inc. Announces Follow-On Phase of Clinical Trial to Expand Treatment Options for Cancer Pain Management

Autonomix Medical plans to expand its clinical trial to include additional cancer pain indications, starting Q2 2025.

Autonomix Medical, Inc. has announced its plans to commence a follow-on phase of its proof-of-concept clinical trial, known as PoC 2, which is set to begin in Q2 2025. This phase will further evaluate the safety and effectiveness of a novel technology that delivers transvascular energy to alleviate cancer-related pain, expanding beyond its initial focus on severe pancreatic cancer pain, potentially doubling its market by including additional visceral cancers. CEO Brad Hauser highlighted the encouraging results from the initial trial, which resulted in significant pain reduction and improved quality of life for patients. The technology has broad applications across various fields, including oncology and chronic pain management. More information about the company's innovative approach and advancements can be found on their website.

Announcement of follow-on market expansion study phase (PoC 2) expected to begin in Q2 2025, demonstrating the company's progress and commitment to advancing its innovative technologies.

Positive results from the initial PoC 1 trial indicate significant pain reduction, decreased opioid use, and improved quality of life for patients, supporting the efficacy of the company's technology.

Potential to double the addressable market by including additional visceral cancers, which expands the reach and impact of the company's product offerings.

Strategic focus on interventional cancer pain management and potential further expansions in other medical fields, showcasing the versatility and future growth potential of the company’s technology platform.

Autonomix's technology is still investigational and has not yet received clearance for marketing in the United States, indicating potential regulatory challenges ahead.

The reliance on forward-looking statements means that the success of the PoC 2 phase is uncertain and subject to risks and uncertainties that could lead to materially different outcomes.

The announcement focuses on the need for significant follow-on studies, which may imply that previous phases may not have provided fully conclusive results regarding efficacy and safety.

What is the PoC 2 phase planned by Autonomix?

The PoC 2 phase is a follow-on market expansion trial evaluating the effectiveness of transvascular energy to manage cancer pain.

When will the PoC 2 phase begin?

The PoC 2 phase is expected to commence in the second quarter of 2025.

What cancers will be included in the expanded PoC 2 study?

The study will evaluate gall bladder, liver, and bile duct cancers, in addition to pancreatic cancer.

How does Autonomix's technology work?

Autonomix's technology uses a catheter-based microchip sensing array to detect neural signals and treat diseases involving the peripheral nervous system.

What potential markets can Autonomix's technology address?

The technology has the potential to expand into various areas, including oncology, cardiology, and chronic pain management.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes.

Autonomix Medical, Inc.



Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) ("Autonomix" or the "Company"), a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated, today reiterated its plans for a follow-on phase to its proof-of-concept human clinical trial ("PoC 2") evaluating the safety and effectiveness of delivering transvascular energy to ablate relevant problematic nerves and mitigate cancer pain.



Virtual Investor CEO Connect segment



discussing the PoC 2 phase. Access the segment



here



As previously announced, based on the positive results demonstrated in the initial phase of the Company’s first-in-human proof-of-concept trial (“PoC 1”) in patients with severe pancreatic cancer pain, Autonomix will initiate the follow-on PoC 2 phase in a market expansion opportunity which has the potential to double the addressable market beyond pancreatic cancer pain by evaluating additional visceral cancers that signal pain through the Celiac Plexus and earlier stage pancreatic cancers with moderate to severe pain. The Company’s PoC 2 phase is on track to commence in the second quarter of 2025.





“We are thrilled with the compelling results of our PoC 1 phase in late-stage pancreatic cancer patients, which demonstrated a significant reduction in pain, substantially decreased opioid use, and showed a meaningful improvement in quality of life for these patients. Building on this success, we are expanding our investigation to include gall bladder, liver, and bile duct cancers— effectively doubling our addressable potential market. This strategic expansion highlights the broad potential of our smart catheter technology and reinforces our commitment to transforming care for patients worldwide,” Brad Hauser, CEO of Autonomix commented.





Autonomix’s technology constitutes a platform with the potential to address dozens of indications, including cardiology, hypertension and chronic pain management, across a wide disease spectrum. The PoC 2 phase will provide a concentrated focus on interventional cancer pain management applications like pancreatic, gall bladder, liver, and bile duct, with potential further expansion in oncology, gastroenterology, and other sectors where the Company has established key opinion leader relationships and emerging preclinical evidence.









About Autonomix Medical, Inc.







Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company’s first-in-class platform system technology includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that may have the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.





We are initially developing this technology for the treatment of pain, with initial trials focused on pancreatic cancer, a condition that causes debilitating pain and is without a reliable solution. Our technology constitutes a platform to address dozens of potential indications, including cardiology, hypertension and chronic pain management, across a wide disease spectrum. Our technology is investigational and has not yet been cleared for marketing in the United States.





Forward Looking Statements







Some of the statements in this release are “forward-looking statements,” which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the timing of the commencement of the PoC 2 phase of the trial. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “might,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.”





Although Autonomix believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 31, 2024 and in other filings made by us from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained and Autonomix does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.