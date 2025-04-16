Autonomix Medical Granted European Patent For Catheter-Based Neuromodulation Technology

BioTech
(RTTNews) - Autonomix Medical, Inc. (AMIX), Wednesday announced that the European Patent Office has granted Patent No. 3,226,792 for the Company's catheter-based technology focused on neuromodulation to treat diseases involving the nervous system.

The patent covers systems and methods for regulating organ and tumor growth, with applications in prostate and lower urinary tract or LUT conditions.

The newly granted patent expands Autonomix's global intellectual property portfolio to over 80 issued patents and 40 pending applications, supporting its strategy to address a wide range of nerve-related conditions.

"This European patent further validates the broad applicability of our technology across multiple conditions and anatomical targets," said Brad Hauser, CEO of Autonomix.

"While our current focus is treating pancreatic cancer pain, this patent reinforces our platform's potential in additional areas like chronic prostatitis, erectile dysfunction, and LUT disorders."

The patent protects Autonomix's ability to sense, ablate, and verify nerve signals to and from the prostate and related organs, offering a novel approach to modulate nerve activity and hormonal function.

Autonomix is currently preparing for U.S. clinical trials in 2025 to support FDA approval of its Sensing and RF Ablation System for the treatment of pancreatic cancer pain, with broader applications expected across cardiology, hypertension, and chronic pain management.

