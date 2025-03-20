Autonomix Medical Expands Patent Portfolio with New Issuance for Innovative Sensing and Ablation Technology

Autonomix Medical expands its patent portfolio, advancing technology to improve nerve-targeting treatments for various medical conditions.

Quiver AI Summary

Autonomix Medical, Inc., a medical device company specializing in nervous system treatments, has announced significant advancements in its patent portfolio, now exceeding 80 issued patents and 40 pending applications. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted the company a new patent (U.S. patent 12,217,863) which protects its innovative technology for real-time physiological data monitoring applicable in various medical fields. CEO Brad Hauser expressed confidence in the technology's potential to address unmet medical needs, particularly for pain management in pancreatic cancer and conditions related to nerve activity like hypertension. The company is preparing to initiate U.S. clinical trials in 2025 to support its commercialization efforts for this technology, which aims to revolutionize the diagnosis and treatment of peripheral nervous system disorders.

Potential Positives

Autonomix Medical has expanded its global patent portfolio to over 80 issued patents and 40 pending applications, strengthening its intellectual property position.

The recently issued patent for proprietary technology enhances Autonomix's capabilities in real-time physiological monitoring, which could have broad applications in various medical fields.

The company reports positive early clinical results in reducing pancreatic cancer pain, indicating potential for significant impact on patient outcomes in chronic pain management.

Autonomix plans to submit an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) and commence U.S. clinical trials in 2025, positioning itself for future commercialization in a critical treatment area.

Potential Negatives

Company's technology is still in investigational stages and has not yet been cleared for marketing in the United States, which may raise concerns about its viability and commercialization timeline.

Use of forward-looking statements indicates potential risks and uncertainties in achieving the anticipated results, which could lead to skepticism from investors and stakeholders.

The reliance on early clinical results and ongoing trials may suggest that the technology's efficacy is not yet proven, impacting confidence in its future success.

FAQ

What is the recent patent issued to Autonomix Medical?

Autonomix Medical announced the issuance of U.S. patent 12,217,863, related to medical devices for capturing and processing physiological signals.

How does Autonomix's technology improve nerve treatment?

The technology utilizes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that detects neural signals with up to 3,000 times greater sensitivity than current methods.

What conditions can Autonomix's technology potentially treat?

Autonomix's technology is aimed at treating chronic pain, hypertension, and various conditions where nerve activity is involved, initially focusing on pancreatic cancer pain.

When does Autonomix plan to begin clinical trials?

Autonomix expects to submit an IDE and commence U.S. clinical trials in 2025 to support commercialization of its Sensing and RF Ablation System.

Where can I find more information about Autonomix Medical?

For more details about the company and its technology, visit their website at autonomix.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AMIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $AMIX stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Continued progress with growing global patent portfolio to over 80 issued patents and 40 pending patent applications









Proprietary sensing and ablation technology has demonstrated potential to more precisely target and eliminate overactive nerves, improving response rates and enhancing patient outcomes across multiple indications









THE WOODLANDS, TX, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Autonomix Medical, Inc.





(NASDAQ: AMIX) (“Autonomix” or the “Company”), a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. patent 12,217,863 (‘863 patent) titled,



Medical Devices with Circuitry for Capturing and Processing Physiological Signals



. The issued ‘863 patent gives Autonomix protection of proprietary technology used to collect and process sensing data for real-time physiological monitoring with broad application use that includes, e.g., heart mapping, arterial mapping, parenchymal monitoring, central nervous system monitoring and implant, robotic and wearable precision applications.





“We are pleased to strengthen our patent protection for this potential groundbreaking technology. The continued positive data on its application, efficacy, and safety reinforce our confidence in its potential.





We remain committed to advancing this innovation to address critical areas of unmet medical need. To date, our early clinical results have been highly encouraging for reducing pancreatic cancer pain. Beyond cancer pain, our technology holds promise for a broad range of conditions where nerve activity plays a key role, including hypertension within the cardiovascular space,” commented Brad Hauser, CEO of Autonomix.





Autonomix’s first-in-class technology platform utilizes a catheter-based microchip sensing array antenna that may have the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with up to 3,000 times greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. Once target nerves are identified, Autonomix uses its proprietary RF ablation technology to kill targeted nerves, enabling a precision guided sense, treat and verify approach to addressing a number of disease categories from chronic pain management to hypertension and cardiology. Current approaches, primarily relying on opioids or invasive ethanol injections, can provide only limited relief and may lead to risky side effects.





The Company expects to submit an IDE and commence U.S. clinical trials in 2025 to support a labeling indication to commercialize the Autonomix Sensing and RF Ablation System in the U.S. as a treatment for pancreatic cancer pain.





For more information about the Company’s technology, please visit





autonomix.com





.







About Autonomix Medical, Inc.







Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company’s first-in-class platform system technology includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that may have the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with up to 3,000 times greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.





We are initially developing this technology for the treatment of pain, with initial trials focused on pancreatic cancer, a condition that causes debilitating pain and is without a reliable solution. Our technology constitutes a platform to address dozens of potential indications, including cardiology, hypertension and chronic pain management, across a wide disease spectrum. Our technology is investigational and has not yet been cleared for marketing in the United States.





For more information, visit





autonomix.com





and connect with the Company on





X





,





LinkedIn





,





Instagram





and





Facebook





.







Forward Looking Statements







Some of the statements in this release are “forward-looking statements,” which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the potential of the technology to treat cancerous tumors and the pain associated with pancreatic cancer, to submit and receive approval of an IDE, and to file a De Novo application. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “might,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.”





Although Autonomix believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 31, 2024, and from time to time, our other filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained and Autonomix does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.







Investor and Media Contact







JTC Team, LLC





Jenene Thomas





908.824.0775









autonomix@jtcir.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.