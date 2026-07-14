Autonomix Medical Enters Into $2.6 Mln Warrant Inducement; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Autonomix Medical, Inc. (AMIX), a medical device company, announced that it has entered into a warrant inducement agreement with an investor to exercise certain outstanding warrants issued on November 19, 2025. The investor has agreed to exercise the outstanding November 2025 warrants to purchase an aggregate of 0.43 million shares at the exercise price of $6.

The gross proceeds from the exercise of the warrants are expected to be approximately $2.6 million. The closing of the warrant exercise transaction is expected to occur on or about July 15, 2026.

In addition, in consideration of the immediate cash exercise of the existing warrants, the company agreed to issue unregistered Series D-1 and Series D-2 warrants, each entitling the holder to purchase an aggregate of approximately 0.43 million shares.

The Series D-1 and Series D-2 warrants will each have an exercise price of $5.75 per share, be exercisable immediately upon issuance, and expire on the five-and-one-half-year anniversary of issuance. Maxim Group LLC acted as warrant inducement agent and financial advisor in connection with the transaction.

AMIX has traded between $4.20 and $55.44 over the last year. The stock closed Monday's trade at $5.75, down 12.48%.

In the pre-market, AMIX is down 9.22% at $5.22.

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