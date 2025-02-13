AUTONOMIX MEDICAL Earnings Results: $AMIX Reports Quarterly Earnings

AUTONOMIX MEDICAL ($AMIX) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of -$1.46 per share, beating estimates of -$2.45 by $0.99. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $AMIX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
AUTONOMIX MEDICAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of AUTONOMIX MEDICAL stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC added 23,673 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $283,791
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 16,690 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $200,079
- UBS GROUP AG added 13,455 shares (+1749.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $161,298
- MARINER, LLC added 5,619 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,368
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 4,481 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,848
- HRT FINANCIAL LP added 3,053 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,829
- PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. removed 1,837 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,907
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.