Autonomix Medical Advances Toward US Clinical Trials In 2025 With Apex 6 Generator Integration

(RTTNews) - Autonomix Medical, Inc. (AMIX), a medical device company, Friday announced that it has completed the integration and design enhancements of its Apex 6 Radiofrequency or RF Generator into a fully integrated transvascular treatment platform, now rebranded as the Autonomix Sensing and RF Ablation System.

This milestone follows the company's successful licensing of the Apex 6 Generator from RF Innovations in July 2024, providing a cost-effective and de-risked approach to platform development.

The integration of this technology moves Autonomix closer to submitting its Investigational Device Exemption or IDE application to the U.S. FDA, with the goal of initiating clinical trials in 2025 for the treatment of pancreatic cancer pain.

The system aims to address an unmet medical need by offering effective pain relief for pancreatic cancer patients.

The company remains on track to submit the IDE application and potentially begin U.S. clinical trials in 2025, advancing toward commercialization and potential FDA clearance.

This milestone represents a significant step forward for Autonomix, as it continues to develop innovative solutions for the treatment of diseases involving the nervous system.

Currently, AMIX is trading at $1.89, down by 7.80 percent on the Nasdaq.

