Autonomix announces 1-for-20 reverse stock split

Autonomix (AMIX) Medical announced that it filed an amendment to its amended and restated certificate of incorporation with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware to effect a 1-for-20 reverse stock split of its common stock. The reverse stock split will take effect on October 24, 2024, and the Company’s common stock will open for trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market on October 25, 2024 on a post-split basis, under the existing ticker symbol “AMIX” but with a new CUSIP number 05330T 205.

