Autoneum upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS

UBS analyst Patrick Rafaisz upgraded Autoneum (ATNNF) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of CHF 170, up from CHF 160. The market is underestimating the company’s cash free cash flow and the resilience of the business model, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

