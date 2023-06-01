Autoneum Holding (SIX:AUTN) Price Target Increased by 7.35% to 148.92

The average one-year price target for Autoneum Holding (SIX:AUTN) has been revised to 148.92 / share. This is an increase of 7.35% from the prior estimate of 138.72 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 124.23 to a high of 168.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.32% from the latest reported closing price of 141.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 217 funds or institutions reporting positions in Autoneum Holding. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUTN is 0.16%, an increase of 10.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.97% to 244,363K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,256K shares representing 652.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing an increase of 99.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUTN by 679.72% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 24,528K shares representing 528.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,357K shares, representing a decrease of 3.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUTN by 8.46% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 17,471K shares representing 376.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 99.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUTN by 655.14% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 12,569K shares representing 271.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 99.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUTN by 503.63% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 10,805K shares representing 232.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,027K shares, representing a decrease of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUTN by 4.21% over the last quarter.

