US Markets
AN

Autonation's quarterly revenue rises on new vehicle, aftermarket demand

Credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI

February 17, 2023 — 07:00 am EST

Written by Priyamvada C for Reuters ->

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Top U.S. auto retailer AutoNation Inc AN.N reported a 2% rise in quarterly revenue on Friday as demand for new vehicles, spare parts and services offset a poor performance in the used-vehicle segment.

The automotive industry is starting to show signs of gradual recovery from a global supply-chain crisis that had curtailed production, enabling dealers such as AutoNation to boost their new-vehicle deliveries to customers.

AutoNation's revenue from new vehicles and after-sales rose 8% and 7%, while used-vehicle sales fell 8%.

Used-car retailer CarMax Inc KMX.N had also reported an 86% slump in third-quarter profit in December, along with pausing some hiring, halting certain share buybacks and cutting expenses.

Autonation's overall fourth-quarter revenue rose to $6.7 billion. Analysts were expecting $6.52 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data, although it was not immediately clear if the figures were comparable.

(Reporting by Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Priyamvada.C@thomsonreuters.comhttps://twitter.com/priyamouli1812?lang=en;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AN
KMX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.