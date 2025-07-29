AutoNation's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

AutoNation, Inc. AN reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $5.46 per share, which increased 37% year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.70, primarily on the back of better-than-expected revenues from retail new and used vehicles, finance and insurance business, as well as parts and service business. In the quarter under review, revenues amounted to $6.97 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.80 billion and rose from $6.48 billion reported in the second quarter of 2024.

Key Takeaways

In the reported quarter, new vehicle revenues were up 8.8% year over year to $3.40 billion and topped our estimate of $3.24 billion due to higher-than-expected sales volume and average selling price (ASP). New vehicle retail units sold totaled 65,847 units (up 7.5% year over year), beating our projection of 64,882 units. The ASP per new vehicle unit retailed was $51,579 (up 1.2% year over year), beating our estimate of $49,903. Gross profit from the segment came in at $183.4 million, which declined 3.7% year over year and lagged our estimate of $196.6 million.

Retail used-vehicle revenues increased 5.8% from the year-ago quarter’s figure to $1.85 billion, which surpassed our projection of $1.76 billion due to higher-than-expected volumes and ASP. Used vehicle retail units sold totaled 69,736 units (up 6.5% year over year), beating our projection of 67,147 units. ASP per used vehicle unit retailed came in at $26,457 (down 0.6% year over year) and topped our projection of $26,245. Gross profit from the segment came in at $113.1 million, which rose 5.4% and beat our projection of $97.8 million.

Revenues from wholesale used vehicles were down 16.5% to $140 million and missed our estimate of $164.2 million. Gross profit rose to $12.3 million from $4.1 million and topped our estimate of $7.3 million.

Net revenues in the finance and insurance business amounted to $367.7 million, which increased 13.5% from the year-ago quarter and beat our projection of $327 million. Gross profit was $367.7 million, which increased 13.5% and beat our estimate of $327 million.

Revenues from the parts and service business went up by 9.3% to $1.22 billion and topped our estimate of $1.18 billion. Gross profit from this segment came in at $598.6 million, which rose 11.6% year over year, beating our estimate of $569.2 million.

Segmental Details

Revenues from the Domestic segment rose 10.4% year over year to $1.92 billion and topped our projection of $1.75 billion. The segment’s income climbed 82.9% to $92 million, surpassing our estimate of $59.6 million.

Revenues from the Import segment increased 6.4% from the prior-year quarter to $2.15 billion and topped our forecast of $2.02 billion. The segment’s income increased 23.3% to $133.4 million and surpassed our model estimate of $114.2 million.

Premium Luxury segment sales rose 6.6% to $2.56 billion, missing our projection of $2.57 billion. The segmental income rose 26.9% year over year to $180.1 million in the reported quarter and topped our estimate of $163.9 million.

Financial Tidbits

As of June 30, 2025, the company’s liquidity was $1.8 billion, including $63 million in cash and nearly $1.8 billion available under its revolving credit facility. The firm’s inventory was valued at $3.46 billion. At the end of the second quarter, non-vehicle debt was $3.76 billion. Capital expenditure in the quarter was $79 million.

During the first half of 2025, the company bought back 1.5 million shares for $254 million. Currently, AN has $607 million remaining under its share repurchase program.

AN’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

AN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

