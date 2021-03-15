AutoNation's (AN) Shares March Higher, Can It Continue?

As of late, it has definitely been a great time to be an investor in AutoNation, Inc. AN. The stock has moved higher by 13.9% in the past month, while it is also above its 20 day SMA too. This combination of strong price performance and favorable technical could suggest that the stock may be on the right path.

We certainly think that this might be the case, particularly if you consider AN’s recent earnings estimate revision activity. From this look, the company’s future is quite favorable; as AN has earned itself a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), meaning that its recent run may continue for a bit longer, and that this isn’t the top for the in-focus company. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

Click here for the 4 trades >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



AutoNation, Inc. (AN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.