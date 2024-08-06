AutoNation (AN) Stock Falls 7.4% Since Q2 Earnings Miss

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. AN fell 7.4% since the company reported second-quarter 2024 results. It reported adjusted earnings of $3.99 per share, which decreased 37% year over year and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.31.



In the second quarter, revenues amounted to $6.48 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.76 billion and declined from $6.89 billion reported in the second quarter of 2023.

AutoNation, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

AutoNation, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | AutoNation, Inc. Quote

Key Takeaways

In the reported quarter, new vehicle revenues were down 4.8% year over year to $3.12 billion and missed our estimate of $3.14 billion due to lower-than-expected average selling price (ASP). New vehicle retail units sold totaled 61,268 units (down 1.9% year over year), topping our projection of 60,482 units. The ASP per new vehicle unit retailed was $50,965 (down 3% year over year), missing our estimate of $52,063. Gross profit from the segment came in at $190.4 million, declining 33.8% year over year but topping our estimate of $175 million.



Retail used-vehicle revenues contracted 10.6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure to $1.74 billion and missed our projection of $1.94 billion due to lower-than-expected sales volume and ASP. Used vehicle retail units sold totaled 65,504 units (down 4.8% year over year), missing our projection of 68,900 units. ASP per used vehicle unit retailed came in at $26,617 (down 6% year over year) and lagged our projection of $28,196. Gross profit from the segment came in at $107.3 million, which fell 16.6% and missed our projection of $125 million.



Revenues from wholesale used vehicles were up 20.7% to $167.6 million and topped our estimate of $138 million. Gross profit declined 26.8% to $4.1 million and lagged our estimate of $5.6 million.



Net revenues in the finance and insurance business amounted to $324 million, which decreased 12.3% from the year-ago quarter and missed our projection of $375.5 million. Gross profit was $324 million, which decreased 12.3% and missed our estimate of $375.5 million.



Revenues from the parts and service business fell 2.5% to $1.12 billion and missed our estimate of $1.25 billion. Gross profit from this segment came in at $536.6 million, which dipped 1.1% year over year and missed our estimate of $591.2 million.

Segmental Details

Revenues from the Domestic segment declined 11.1% year over year to $1.74 billion and missed our projection of $1.89 billion. The segment’s income plunged 56.6% to $50.3 million, missing our estimate of $82 million.



Revenues from the Import segment rose 1.1% from the prior-year quarter to $2 billion and missed our forecast of $2.07 billion. The segment’s income contracted 37.5% to $108.2 million and missed our model estimate of $134.1 million.



The Premium Luxury segment sales fell 8.5% to $2.4 billion, missing our projection of $2.58 billion. The segmental income declined 35.9% year over year to $141.9 million in the reported quarter and missed our estimate of $174.6 million.

Financial Tidbits

AutoNation’s cash and cash equivalents were $85.9 million as of Jun 30, 2024. The company’s liquidity was $1.6 billion, including $86 million in cash and nearly $1.5 billion available under its revolving credit facility.



The firm’s inventory was valued at $3.6 billion. At the end of the second quarter, non-vehicle debt was $4.01 billion. Capital expenditure in the quarter was $88 million.



During the second quarter of 2023, AutoNation repurchased 2 million shares of common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $311 million. Since the beginning of the year through Jul 29, the company had bought back 2.2 million shares for $350 million. As of Jul 29, it had $971 million remaining under its share repurchase program.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

AN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are Dorman Products, Inc. DORM, BYD Company Limited BYDDY and Modine Manufacturing Company MOD, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for DORM’s 2024 sales and earnings suggests a year-over-year growth of 4.9% and 24.23%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2024 and 2025 have improved 9 cents and 15 cents, respectively, in the past 90 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYDDY’s 2024 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 21.11% and 9.93%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2024 and 2025 have improved 19 cents and 29 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOD’s fiscal 2025 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 8.11% and 17.54, respectively. EPS estimates for fiscal 2025 and 2026 have improved 11 cents each in the past seven days.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AutoNation, Inc. (AN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dorman Products, Inc. (DORM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Byd Co., Ltd. (BYDDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.