AutoNation Reports Roughly 50% Drop in Late March Unit Sales

One sector of the American economy that has been particularly affected by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus outbreak is the auto industry. Hammering home that reality, AutoNation (NYSE: AN) admitted in a regulatory document filed on Thursday that its sales in the final two weeks of March dropped by around 50% on a year-over-year basis.

In the document, which was essentially an update of the vehicle retailer's business in the wake of the pandemic, the company wrote of its "significant" declines in both the new and used automobile categories.

"Markets from which we derive approximately 95% of our total revenue are currently under extensive 'shelter in place' or 'stay at home' orders from federal, state, and local governments, which significantly restrict our business operations, in particular our sales activities," AutoNation explained.

Image source: Getty Images.

As a result, the company is effectively playing defense in an attempt to ride out the crisis. It detailed a series of rationalization measures it's taking during the period. These include putting roughly 7,000 of its employees on unpaid leave while temporarily reducing the salaries of its top managers. Its board of directors is also foregoing its retainer fee.

On the financial side, AutoNation said that it is delaying more than $50 million worth of planned capital expenditures through this current second quarter and cutting its advertising expenditures by around 50% in the same period.

The company did point out that it has approximately $400 million in cash and $700 million at its disposal under a revolving credit facility. It did not provide any detail about how much of either it might deploy.

On Friday, AutoNation's shares sank by nearly 2.5%. This was deeper than the decreases of numerous top stocks, as well as the major market indexes that day.

10 stocks we like better than AutoNation

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and AutoNation wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.