AutoNation (AN) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

AutoNation (AN) reported $6.59 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.5%. EPS of $4.02 for the same period compares to $5.54 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.18% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.73 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.48, the EPS surprise was -10.27%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how AutoNation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Unit sales - Total - Retail : 129,604 compared to the 132,436 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 129,604 compared to the 132,436 average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue per Vehicle retailed - New Vehicle : $50,217 compared to the $49,865.59 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $50,217 compared to the $49,865.59 average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue per Vehicle retailed - Used Vehicle : $26,205 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $26,718.89.

: $26,205 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $26,718.89. Gross profit per vehicle retailed - Finance and insurance : $2,588 versus $2,722.11 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $2,588 versus $2,722.11 estimated by four analysts on average. Unit sales - Used Vehicle - Retail : 66,454 compared to the 69,827 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 66,454 compared to the 69,827 average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue- Parts and service : $1.17 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.23 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.2%.

: $1.17 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.23 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.2%. Revenue- Finance and insurance net : $335.40 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $356.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.2%.

: $335.40 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $356.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.2%. Revenue- Used Vehicle : $1.90 billion compared to the $1.99 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.5% year over year.

: $1.90 billion compared to the $1.99 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.5% year over year. Revenue- New Vehicle : $3.17 billion versus $3.15 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.5% change.

: $3.17 billion versus $3.15 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.5% change. Revenue- Other : $7.20 million versus $7 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18% change.

: $7.20 million versus $7 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18% change. Revenue- Used Vehicle- Retail : $1.74 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.86 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14%.

: $1.74 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.86 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14%. Revenue- Used Vehicle- Wholesale: $160 million versus $158.81 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.8% change.

Shares of AutoNation have returned -8.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

