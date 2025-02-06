AutoNation (AN) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

The upcoming report from AutoNation (AN) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $4.26 per share, indicating a decline of 15.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $6.64 billion, representing a decrease of 1.8% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific AutoNation metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Other' will reach $7.38 million. The estimate indicates a change of +20.9% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- New Vehicle' should come in at $3.29 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -2.2% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Used Vehicle' to come in at $1.78 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -6.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Parts and service' stands at $1.21 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Unit sales - Total - Retail' to reach 128,985. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 125,623 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue per Vehicle retailed - New Vehicle' reaching $50,903.06. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $52,000.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue per Vehicle retailed - Used Vehicle' of $25,965.63. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $27,338 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross profit per vehicle retailed - Finance and insurance' will reach $2,678.80. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2,674 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Unit sales - Used Vehicle - Retail' at 64,696. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 65,151.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Unit sales - New Vehicle - Retail' should arrive at 64,289. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 64,748 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross profit per Vehicle retailed - Used Vehicle' will reach $1,453.77. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1,455.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross profit per Vehicle retailed - New Vehicle' will likely reach $2,553.97. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3,653.



View all Key Company Metrics for AutoNation here>>>



Over the past month, AutoNation shares have recorded returns of +12.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AN will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AutoNation, Inc. (AN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.