AutoNation (AN) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that AutoNation (AN) will announce quarterly earnings of $4.85 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 20.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $6.86 billion, increasing 4.1% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific AutoNation metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Other' should arrive at $5.43 million. The estimate indicates a change of -24.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- New Vehicle' stands at $3.33 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Used Vehicle' to come in at $1.93 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Parts and service' will reach $1.24 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Retail vehicle unit sales - Total' will reach 133,511 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 129,604 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue per vehicle retailed - New' reaching $50923.59 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $50217.00 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue per vehicle retailed - Used' at $26737.32 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $26205.00 in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross profit per vehicle retailed - Finance and insurance' should come in at $2639.71 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2588.00 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Retail vehicle unit sales - Used' will reach 68,140 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 66,454 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Retail vehicle unit sales - New' of 65,371 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 63,150 .

Analysts forecast 'Gross profit per vehicle retailed - Used' to reach $1513.42 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1589.00 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross profit per vehicle retailed - New' will likely reach $2499.23 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $2804.00 .

Shares of AutoNation have demonstrated returns of -0.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

