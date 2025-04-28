AutoNation Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y

AutoNation, Inc. AN reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $4.68 per share, which increased 4% year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.35, primarily on the back of better-than-expected revenues and profits from retail new and used vehicles. In the quarter under review, revenues amounted to $6.69 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.57 billion and rose from $6.48 billion reported in the first quarter of 2024.

AutoNation, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

AutoNation, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | AutoNation, Inc. Quote

Key Takeaways

In the reported quarter, new vehicle revenues were up 9% year over year to $3.24 billion and topped our estimate of $2.83 billion due to higher-than-expected sales volume and average selling price (ASP). New vehicle retail units sold totaled 62,387 units (up 6% year over year), beating our projection of 59,614 units. The ASP per new vehicle unit retailed was $52,064 (up 2.9% year over year), beating our estimate of $47,541. Gross profit from the segment came in at $175 million, which declined 10.7% year over year but beat our estimate of $112.5 million.

Retail used-vehicle revenues contracted 2.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure to $1.79 billion but surpassed our projection of $1.77 billion due to higher-than-expected ASP. Used vehicle retail units sold totaled 68,000 units (down 1.6% year over year), missing our projection of 69,429 units. ASP per used vehicle unit retailed came in at $26,354 (down 0.7% year over year) and topped our projection of $25,562. Gross profit from the segment came in at $113 million, which rose 11% and beat our projection of $86.3 million.

Revenues from wholesale used vehicles were down 19.7% to $130.3 million and missed our estimate of $165.7 million. Gross profit rose to $11.5 million from $9.7 million and topped our estimate of $6.2 million.

Net revenues in the finance and insurance business amounted to $352.5 million, which increased 5.3% from the year-ago quarter and beat our projection of $332.2 million. Gross profit was $352.5 million, which increased 5.3% and beat our estimate of $332.5 million.

Revenues from the parts and service business contracted 0.7% to $1.16 billion and missed our estimate of $1.3 billion. Gross profit from this segment came in at $567.7 million, which rose 2.1% year over year but missed our estimate of $618 million.

(Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Segmental Details

Revenues from the Domestic segment declined 2.2% year over year to $1.71 billion but topped our projection of $1.7 billion. The segment’s income plunged 8.2% to $69 million but topped our estimate of $60 million.

Revenues from the Import segment increased 3.4% from the prior-year quarter to $2 billion and topped our forecast of $1.95 billion. The segment’s income contracted 2% to $126 million but surpassed our model estimate of $113 million.

Premium Luxury segment sales rose 6.7% to $2.57 billion, surpassing our projection of $2.44 billion. The segmental income rose 4.1% year over year to $178.7 million in the reported quarter and topped our estimate of $160 million.

Financial Tidbits

As of March 31, 2025, the company’s liquidity was $1.6 billion, including $71 million in cash and nearly $1. billion available under its revolving credit facility. The firm’s inventory was valued at $3.23 billion. At the end of the first quarter, non-vehicle debt was $3.96 billion. Capital expenditure in the quarter was $75.2 million.

During the first quarter of 2025, AutoNation repurchased 1.4 million shares for $225 million. Since the beginning of the year through April 23, 2025, the company bought back 1.5 million shares for $254 million. Currently, AN has $607 million remaining under its share repurchase program.

AN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

Peer Releases

Lithia Motors LAD reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $7.66, which improved from the prior-year quarter’s $6.11 but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.77. Lithia Motors clocked revenues of $9.18 billion, which increased 7.3% year over year but lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.33 billion. Lithia Motors had cash/cash equivalents/restricted cash of $430.3 million as of March 31, 2025, up from $402.2 million as of Dec. 31, 2024. Long-term debt was $5.9 billion as of March 31, 2025, down from $6.1 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.

Sonic Automotive SAH posted first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $1.48, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46 and improved 8.82% from the year-ago quarter. Sonic Automotive reported revenues of $3.65 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.54 billion and rose from the year-ago quarter’s $3.38 billion. Sonic Automotive had cash & cash equivalents of $64.6 million as of March 31, 2025, up from $44 million as of Dec. 31, 2024. Long-term debt was $1.49 billion as of March 31, 2025, down from $1.51 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.

O’Reilly Automotive ORLY reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $9.35, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.83. The bottom line, however, increased from $9.20 reported in the prior-year quarter. O’Reilly Automotive registered quarterly revenues of $4.14 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.17 billion. The top line, however, increased 4% year over year. As of March 31, 2025, O’Reilly Automotive had cash and cash equivalents of $191.2 million, an increase from $89.3 million recorded as of March 31, 2024. Its long-term debt was $5.65 billion, up from $5.29 billion as of March 31, 2024.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AutoNation, Inc. (AN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.