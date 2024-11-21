News & Insights

AutoNation price target lowered to $189 from $190 at Guggenheim

November 21, 2024 — 06:30 am EST

Guggenheim lowered the firm’s price target on AutoNation (AN) to $189 from $190 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Following Q3 results, the firm is updating estimates for its auto supplier and auto dealer coverage universe, noting that it believes the setup is more favorable for dealers in the near term.

