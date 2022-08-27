AutoNation (NYSE:AN) shareholders have earned a 23% CAGR over the last five years

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. Long term AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 178% in five years. In more good news, the share price has risen 12% in thirty days.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, AutoNation achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 46% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 23% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days. The reasonably low P/E ratio of 4.76 also suggests market apprehension.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values). NYSE:AN Earnings Per Share Growth August 27th 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on AutoNation's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that AutoNation shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 14% over the last year. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 23% per year, is even more impressive. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for AutoNation (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

AutoNation is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

