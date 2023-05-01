News & Insights

AutoNation Names Richard Lennox Chief Marketing Officer - Quick Facts

May 01, 2023 — 08:07 am EDT

(RTTNews) - AutoNation, Inc. (AN) announced Richard Lennox as its new Chief Marketing Officer, effective May 15, 2023. Lennox most recently served as Chief Customer & Brand Officer at Macy's. Marc Cannon will transition into a new role focused on corporate responsibility, and will retire at the end of the year.

CEO Mike Manley said, "With our goal of becoming the nation's most comprehensive transportation solutions provider Rich's expertise will help extend our brand and leverage our scale as we grow to meet the transportation need of our existing 11 million Customers and their households and new Customers that join the AutoNation family."

